【Ukraine Rescue】The NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Humanitarian Rescue Operation – Poland Rescue Base Frontline Report: Sick Fellow Fighters Have Recovered and Are Returning to the Team One After Another

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/22/2022 the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Humanitarian Rescue Operation – Poland Rescue Base Frontline Report: Sick fellow fighters have recovered and are returning to the team one after another. It is expected that there will be a new wave of Ukrainian refugees. We will continue to stand firm and serve the refugees. We will always be here until the war is over