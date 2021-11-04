Freedom vs. Slavery - The Big Picture...What and Who Seeks to Take Control of our LIves From Us

This 1-Hour documentary is a fantastic overview of the levers of power that Conglomerate Corporations have over our lives using our Elected Politicians, Courts, and their Media. While this may seem an impossible task this video explains how there are technologies hidden from humanity that could change our world. These so-called "Elites" are not even 1 percent. They are really only about .0001% of the worlds population. This is good news because there are WAY more of US than there are of them. And it is these so-called "Elites" that have broken COUNTLESS laws against Humanity, of which the penalties are very severe. If more people can Wake-Up to the dangers to humanity AND to the possibilities of humanity to take back control of OUR world given to us by God, then a wonderful future awaits Humanity. It's not going to be easy, but it IS possible.