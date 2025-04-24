REPORTER DEVASTATED BY VAX INDUCED CANCER, LEUKEMIA

Sunrise's Eddy Bartholomew reveals cancer diagnosis | Sunrise

Sep 5, 2024 #7NEWS #SunriseOn7

Edwina Bartholomew has revealed she is battling cancer.

On Friday, the Sunrise star, 41, told viewers she has chronic myeloid leukaemia.

The mother-of-two said she received the diagnosis after blood tests in July and started treatment in early August.

