Democratic Candidate?! | About GEORGE With Gene Ho

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In this episode of About GEORGE With Gene Ho, WHO will be the Democrats Presidential pick?!!! It’s like Fantasy Football!!! You will NEVER guess who Gene Ho picked for #1.
See this full episode of About GEORGE and more at:
https://bit.ly/3f5Z7GX
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