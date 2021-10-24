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NEWS ALERT- AUSTRALIA UNVAXXED DEADLINE.LATEST NEWS
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473 views • October 24, 2021
Yes . . . this is exactly what is happening . . . hi . . . I am from Western Australia and as you can see our Hitler Premier has done the unthinkable . . . a mandated jab for workers involved with Supermarkets, Grocery, Bakeries, Hospitality, Post Offices, Hardware, Schools, Banks, Vets . . . does not leave a lot to desire that is for sure . . . if we are going to go down go down fighting don't give in AUSSIES!!!!
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