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3 Months Before Outbreak, Wuhan Lab Assembled Monkey Pox Genome Strains Using Risky Method - 052922
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163 views • May 29, 2022
Thanks to the following channel from YT that I'm sharing this video from:
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
https://youtu.be/6H54UdzHhic
🔥 Watch the EXCLUSIVE interview with True the Vote 👉 https://ept.ms/WhoFundedTheMules_
Resources:
🔵 AMAC:
https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/WhoFundedTheMules_
🔵 Monkeys:
https://ept.ms/3PEoU6t
https://ept.ms/3lOXL32
🔵 H7N9:
https://ept.ms/3LMdQkl
https://ept.ms/3wQGhIG
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Listen to Podcasts:
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🔵 Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterSpotifyPodcast
🔵 Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterGooglePodcast
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
https://youtu.be/6H54UdzHhic
🔥 Watch the EXCLUSIVE interview with True the Vote 👉 https://ept.ms/WhoFundedTheMules_
Resources:
🔵 AMAC:
https://ept.ms/3bzYr8f
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/WhoFundedTheMules_
🔵 Monkeys:
https://ept.ms/3PEoU6t
https://ept.ms/3lOXL32
🔵 H7N9:
https://ept.ms/3LMdQkl
https://ept.ms/3wQGhIG
------------------
⭕️ Subscribe for updates: https://ept.ms/2Tu9clR
⭕️ Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter
-
Listen to Podcasts:
🔵 iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterApplePodcast
🔵 Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterSpotifyPodcast
🔵 Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterGooglePodcast
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
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