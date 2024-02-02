Dr James Thorp - Plandemic 😷, Vaccines 💉, Bribery 💰, Corruption, Lies 👨‍🔬, Pregnancy 🤰, Babies 👼& Miscarriages

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️





Support Us Here - 🙏 https://www.givesendgo.com/G9C6X 🙏





Join Us On Our Live Streams 📺 Daily At 11am, 5pm, & 8pm (MDT) ⛰️ On Rumble, X (twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Dlive, Twitch And Many More Platforms 💃





Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Dr James Thorp talks about the plandemic, vaccines, bribery, corruption, lies, pregnancy, babies, miscarriages, women’s health and the future of medicine.





Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





Text in your comments/questions to 877-536-1360 and enter to win our weekly giveaway





Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.





🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️





Dr James Thorp, plandemic, bribery, corruption, lies, pregnancy, babies, miscarriages, women’s health, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio





#DrJamesThorp #plandemic #bribery #corruption #lies #pregnancy #babies #miscarriages #women’shealth #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio



