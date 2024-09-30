Terrorists in the city of Idlib North of Syria are still celebrating the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by their closest ally and funder, Israel.

Signs like “From Idlib to Tel Aviv, Thank you Netenyahu” were held up as they were cheering the Sayyed’s martyrdom.

Adding:

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad:

To the Lebanese National Resistance

To The family of the martyr Hassan Nasrallah

My message is not to offer you condolences for the martyrdom of the resistance leader, as over the past decades, you have demonstrated steadfastness, strength, determination and cohesion that have made you stronger and more resilient to every calamity, no matter how great. You are from the school of struggle that will only know insistence and steadfastness on the path of righteousness, no matter how expensive and costly it is. Noble, pure blood is only shed for the sake of righteousness and just causes

The resistance does not weaken with the martyrdom of its leader, but rather remains firmly rooted in hearts and minds. Because great leaders build in their lives the doctrine of struggle, its approach and its path, and they depart leaving behind them an intellectual system and a practical approach to resistance and honor. They build for the inevitable hour of destiny that does not come by chance, but rather contains a lesson and a result, as it transfers them from a temporary presence among us to permanent immortality in our conscience and minds as a role model in the struggle, generation after generation

Resistance is an idea and an ideology, and martyr Nasrallah is its memory and history. He will not remain a mere legend, but will remain a methodology that produces a truth which imposes a reality whose core is resistance, whose essence is pride, whose compass is dignity, whose title is liberation, and whose beacon throughout the generations is martyr Hassan Nasrallah

We are certain that the Lebanese national resistance will continue on the path of struggle and justice in the face of the occupation, and will remain the shoulder that holds up the Palestinian people in their struggle for their just cause. Martyr Nasrallah will remain in the memory of the Syrians out of loyalty to his stance at the head of the Lebanese national resistance alongside Syria in its war against the tools of Zionism, despite the burdens of the confrontation that he was carrying. And at the heart of this loyalty, the name of the martyr Hassan Nasrallah will remain immortal

9/29/2024

President Bashar al-Assad

Adding, from the Middle East Spectator:

The United States reportedly offered Iran significant sanctions relief and a guaranteed permanent ceasefire in Gaza based on Hamas' proposed terms (and Hamas was informed of this), in exchange for the Islamic Republic delaying its retaliation against Israel for Ismael Haniyeh; not a single sanction was lifted, nor was a ceasefire reached in Gaza

And:

Western Leaders promised Iran a ceasefire in exchange for Iran's non-response to assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, they lied - Iran's President

And:

Hezbollah has elected a new leader to replace Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel, reports Al Arabiya, citing sources.

The new Secretary General of the Lebanese group is Hashem Safieddine, who previously held the position of head of the Executive Council.

From earlier today:

Axios quoting Israeli officials: The attack in Yemen was coordinated with the US Central Command.

In a strike that is described as the strongest against Yemen, tens of Israeli Aircrafts targeted the port, the power station, oil storage facilities and the Hodeidah International Airport.

🇾🇪 According to Ansar Allah Media Authority: We have taken precautions by emptying oil tanks in advance at Ras Isa and Hodeidah ports.














