Lethal Enforcers II - Gun Fighters (1994, Arcade)

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Lethal Enforcers II - Gun Fighters is a shoot'em up and lightgun shooter developed and published by Konami. It was also released for Mega Drive/Genesis, Mega CD/Sega CD, and (as part of a compilation) Playstation. A Saturn version of the compilation was planned, but got cancelled.
Unlike the first, game Lethal Enforcers II is not set in the present, but the Old West. The game uses digitized films and photos for the background and sprites, with a few drawn sprites in between. It is not an FMV games like Mad Dog McCree.