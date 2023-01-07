The portable chip-grinding pen can be used for lettering and polishing. It is suitable for motherboard repairs, CPU repairs, and IC chip removal.Advantage:

1. No damage to the component surface

2. Three-speed variable speed adjustment, high-speed operation, bottom control, practical work

3. Strong power, high-speed and stable motor operation, long service life

4. Long battery life and fast charging

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1931

#Chip #grinding #zeusmining