The portable chip-grinding pen can be used for lettering and polishing. It is suitable for motherboard repairs, CPU repairs, and IC chip removal.Advantage:
1. No damage to the component surface
2. Three-speed variable speed adjustment, high-speed operation, bottom control, practical work
3. Strong power, high-speed and stable motor operation, long service life
4. Long battery life and fast charging
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1931
#Chip #grinding #zeusmining
