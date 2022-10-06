Create New Account
And We Know 10.5.2022 DETENTION CENTERS prepped! Monitor the funding. Arrests made! MSM getting louder! Bumpy Ride
High Hopes
LT of And We Know


October 5, 2022


Well we had a major arrest, Kash Patel says there will be huge info dropping soon, it looks like Twitter will be taken over by Elon and we have some clips from Ukraine sharing the truth and more on the military kicked out over the jab.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ms1uk-10.5.22-detention-centers-prepped-monitor-the-funding.-arrests-made.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsmilitarydeep statevaccinechristiantwitterwararrestukraineelon muskmandatesjabshotinoculationinjectioncoviddetention centersltand we knowkash patel

