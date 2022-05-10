And We Know 10.5.2022 DETENTION CENTERS prepped! Monitor the funding. Arrests made! MSM getting louder! Bumpy Ride

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LT of And We Know
October 5, 2022
Well we had a major arrest, Kash Patel says there will be huge info dropping soon, it looks like Twitter will be taken over by Elon and we have some clips from Ukraine sharing the truth and more on the military kicked out over the jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ms1uk-10.5.22-detention-centers-prepped-monitor-the-funding.-arrests-made.html