Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3143b - It Must Be Done Right & According To The Rule Of Law, No Mistakes, Election Interference
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3143b - August 18, 2023

It Must Be Done Right & According To The Rule Of Law, No Mistakes, Election Interference


The [DS] is on track to prove that they cheated in the election. All the charges they are bringing against Trump are the charges he is going to use against them. To prove that the [DS] over through the US Gov and the duly elected President it must be proven. This is why Trump monitored the election since 2018, he has now established a pattern and multiple agencies and the military caught the [DS] in the act, treason, sedition and election interference.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

