© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 Takeaways from the Rittenhouse Trial
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • November 15, 2021
November 14, 2021- Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two men during last year’s "summer of riots,” is being tried for murder in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The media and progressive left are waiting with baited breath for a guilty verdict, because so many of them think that Kyle killed black people. And according to the narrative, convicting Kyle, then locking him up and throwing away the key would be absolute justice since the riots were triggered after a black man was shot multiple times by police.
Sources:
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054313132/kyle-rittenhouse-testimony-kenosha
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/11/14/rittenhouse-jury-instructions/
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.npr.org/2021/11/10/1054313132/kyle-rittenhouse-testimony-kenosha
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/11/14/rittenhouse-jury-instructions/
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.