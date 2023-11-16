Russian Strategic Aircrafts make Scheduled Flights over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian & Black Seas - Refuel during 13 Hour Flight

Strategic aircraft make scheduled flights over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian, and Black seas

▫️ Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were involved in the event. The longest sortie lasted more than 13 hours.

▫️ Su-30SM and MiG-31 fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Northern Fleet escorted the strategic bombers.

💬 ‘All flights were carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of airspace,’ Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, Commander of Long-Range Aviation, said.

💬 ‘Strategic aircraft regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black, and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean,’ he stressed.