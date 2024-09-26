© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, learn about the different types of pediatric dental X-rays: Bitewing, Panoramic, and Periapical. Each type plays a vital role in ensuring your child's dental health, helping dentists detect cavities, monitor growth, and assess root structure. For your child's dental care, schedule an appointment with Las Vegas Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099. For more information, visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/parents-guide-pediatric-dental-x-rays