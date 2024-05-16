CONGRESSWOMAN KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp
May 15, 2024
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Brazil: Liberal Federal Deputy, Amália Barros, 39, died suddenly May 2024, after recently being hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a nodule in her pancreas. "I got vaccinated because the Lord sanctioned the law that Lula vetoed in 2008. 🇧🇷"
12:24 AM · May 12, 2024
Jesus Wash Away My Troubles - Sam Cooke - The Soul Stirrers
