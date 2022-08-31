BIDEN’S SAFER AMERICA PLAN IS A JOKE RIGHT?

The Demolition Party came into power and the first thing that Chinatown Joe’s administration did was toss gasoline onto an already raging inferno. When you so thoroughly ruin every aspect of American life, it is improbable to believe that it is by accident. Now, to watch this soulless puppet pretend that the solution is anything short of dismantling the Democratic Party for good, is comical. He and his compatriots have maliciously abused the American citizenry and now are pretending to care about the lacerations and bruises they caused with their faux indignation meant to distract from their tyrannical aspirations. The Chinatown Joe administration doesn’t believe in the fist amendment, they hide their disdain behind made up words like, “disinformation”. They hate the second amendment as well, hiding their true intentions behind words like, “common sense” and factually unsupported assertions that violence is the fault of the tool and not the wielder. They absolutely loathe individual freedom and that one, they can’t hide no matter how much they try. During the hight of a pandemic that disproportionately effected the already diseased, I listened to this treasonous political mercenary say, “it’s not about liberty, it’s about safety.” Really Joe?! The truth is there is no safety without individual liberty because no one, and I mean no one, can protect you better than you can protect yourself. Maybe nobody told Joe but, the document you swore to defend from enemies both foreign and domestic already provides a detailed plan on how to keep “America Safe”. Joe’s plan, in actuality, is to undermine the safety of American. He’s telling you the opposite because that’s what evil does. Just look at what live spelled backwards turns into and it all becomes crystal clear. Joe is the leader of the wrong country if he believes that liberty is justifiably sacrificed for any reason whatsoever. I guess Joe stopped reading the fine print so I’ll put it in all caps to make it easier for him to read. It won’t help him climb a flight of steps, but maybe it will help him understand that he and the Demolition Party will never win. Hey Chinatown Joe, this is THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE! 🇺🇸





https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/08/01/fact-sheet-president-bidens-safer-america-plan-2/





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/BIDENS-SAFER-AMERICA-PLAN-IS-JOKE-RIGHT-e1n735j