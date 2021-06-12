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The Bible: Rebuilding America's Foundation
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175 views • June 12, 2021
▶️Ronald Reagan, in his farewell speech to the American people, stated the famous phrase that America was a “Shining City Upon a Hill". Although Reagan was actually quoting a 1630 sermon by the Massachusetts Bay governor John Winthrop, this phrase originally came from the mouth of Jesus Christ himself from the Bible in Matthew Chapter 5:14-16:
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"You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven."
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▶️ The principles that built this nation upon this vision of America came from the Bible, and it has always been the Bible that guided America's beginnings and undergirded its foundation. America has never been perfect, or done what is always right in the sight of God, of course, as we see the effects of allowing full-bore Atheistic Evolution and Communist Ideology replacing the principles and teachings of the Bible from our schools, or the devaluing of life and sexuality to the point of murdering 65 Million Babies in the womb, which now turns out to always have been a form of Moloch/Baal sacrifice for Illum1n@ti Elites in the 'Temples of Doom' we ironically call "Planned Parenthood."
▶️But, the principles that have guided America for the last 2-3 centuries are still there at its CORE, and waiting to be REKINDLED by those who are willing to return to what actually Made America Great, if America just recognizes what its true IDENTITY really was, is and should be. Because if we don't, God will judge this nation hard and destroy it, because we have made a complete mockery of His great blessings upon this Republic.
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"You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven."
-----
▶️ The principles that built this nation upon this vision of America came from the Bible, and it has always been the Bible that guided America's beginnings and undergirded its foundation. America has never been perfect, or done what is always right in the sight of God, of course, as we see the effects of allowing full-bore Atheistic Evolution and Communist Ideology replacing the principles and teachings of the Bible from our schools, or the devaluing of life and sexuality to the point of murdering 65 Million Babies in the womb, which now turns out to always have been a form of Moloch/Baal sacrifice for Illum1n@ti Elites in the 'Temples of Doom' we ironically call "Planned Parenthood."
▶️But, the principles that have guided America for the last 2-3 centuries are still there at its CORE, and waiting to be REKINDLED by those who are willing to return to what actually Made America Great, if America just recognizes what its true IDENTITY really was, is and should be. Because if we don't, God will judge this nation hard and destroy it, because we have made a complete mockery of His great blessings upon this Republic.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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