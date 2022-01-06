PSF SPECIAL REPORT: Jason Shurka's DISCLOSURE: An Interview with “Ray”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://unifyd.com/free-library/
“DISCLOSURE” is an exclusive interview with “Ray”, an individual who Jason Shurka has been working with since June of 2018 that works with an undercover organization for the betterment of humanity knows at TLS (The Light System) This explosive interview is an in-depth discussion about Ray’s first-hand experiences with TLS (The Light System), Extraterrestrials, extremely advanced (and suppressed) technology, “supernatural” phenomenon, out-of-body travelling, NASA, the underground tunnels, the children, the Global Agenda and so much more.