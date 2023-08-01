Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CROSSTALK TONIGHT Violent African Leader Calls For White Farmer Genocide, Man Transitions Into.. a D
channel image
High Hopes
2672 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published Yesterday

Cross Talk News


July 31, 2023


Tonight on CrossTalk at Night, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, and Patrick Howley discuss the call for white genocide in South Africa and the various psyops being waged against Christian society through the globe, including the replacement of meat with bugs.


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Call 855-966-5722. Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Before You pay your taxes, contact Freedom Law School NOW and let them know that WE SENT YOU! https://freedomlawschool.org


For New Yorkers, try these air filters by Mike Dillon: https://thetriadaer.com/ and use promocode CrossTalk for 10% off and FREE SHIPPING

Keep us Free and on the Air!


HIGH QUALITY Magnesium for Stress and Sleep! Visit https://magbreakthrough.com/crosstalk and use Promocode CROSSTALK for additional discounts!


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33pl7a-live-8pm-violent-african-leader-calls-for-white-farmer-genocide-man-transit.html


Keywords
newschristianstransgenderviolentpsyopstranswhite genocideglobesouth africapatrick howleyedward szalllauren witzkeeat bugsno meatcross talkwhite farmerman transitions into a dog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket