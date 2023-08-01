BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CROSSTALK TONIGHT Violent African Leader Calls For White Farmer Genocide, Man Transitions Into.. a D
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • August 01, 2023

Cross Talk News


July 31, 2023


Tonight on CrossTalk at Night, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, and Patrick Howley discuss the call for white genocide in South Africa and the various psyops being waged against Christian society through the globe, including the replacement of meat with bugs.


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Call 855-966-5722. Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Before You pay your taxes, contact Freedom Law School NOW and let them know that WE SENT YOU! https://freedomlawschool.org


For New Yorkers, try these air filters by Mike Dillon: https://thetriadaer.com/ and use promocode CrossTalk for 10% off and FREE SHIPPING

Keep us Free and on the Air!


HIGH QUALITY Magnesium for Stress and Sleep! Visit https://magbreakthrough.com/crosstalk and use Promocode CROSSTALK for additional discounts!


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33pl7a-live-8pm-violent-african-leader-calls-for-white-farmer-genocide-man-transit.html


Keywords
newschristianstransgenderviolentpsyopstranswhite genocideglobesouth africapatrick howleyedward szalllauren witzkeeat bugsno meatcross talkwhite farmerman transitions into a dog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy