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Report - 2 Kids DEAD After 24,000 Children Herded Into Stadium for JAB in VAXSTRALIA! Stew Peters!
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1234 views • August 19, 2021
Stew Peters spoke with an Australian ex-military official who confirmed that AT LEAST two children are dead after being inoculated in a mass of 24,000 kids that were ushered into a sports arena to take the jab in the absence of any adults.
The horrific Nazi-like ushering of masses of helpless youths is the furtherance of proof that Australia is the prototype for the New World Order.
https://rumble.com/vlde24-report-2-kids-dead-after-24000-children-herded-into-stadium-for-jab.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
The horrific Nazi-like ushering of masses of helpless youths is the furtherance of proof that Australia is the prototype for the New World Order.
https://rumble.com/vlde24-report-2-kids-dead-after-24000-children-herded-into-stadium-for-jab.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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