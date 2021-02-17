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THE TRUTH IS COMING OUT THE GREAT AWAKENING THE UNCOVERING OF THE VEIL
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111 views • February 17, 2021
God is the most misused name ever created, it is bandied around in so many ways and is used for the intended purpose to suit their intentions. And for those who need to refer to God as you are being separate, then keep on doing it and you will be forever wanting to find the reason or purpose of you being here.
When you pray in yearning, nothing comes to you, because consciousness does not yearn, consciousness is creating solutions. The yearning will disallow the solution to come forth. It is becoming sensitive to thought which creates an emotion which creates a feeling, the feeling is the place to acknowledge and feel and understand FIRST.
Nobody can deny the wanting to feel good.
Expansion is created by thought, thought is an energy frequency, this energy frequency is felt in your emotions, when you allow this thought to digest you will feel a movement within you, which is letting you know you have attuned to this energy of your Spirit or Inner Consciousness, or the God force within you, whatever word you choose to use is up to you, you will only know in how you feel when you use the word.
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When you pray in yearning, nothing comes to you, because consciousness does not yearn, consciousness is creating solutions. The yearning will disallow the solution to come forth. It is becoming sensitive to thought which creates an emotion which creates a feeling, the feeling is the place to acknowledge and feel and understand FIRST.
Nobody can deny the wanting to feel good.
Expansion is created by thought, thought is an energy frequency, this energy frequency is felt in your emotions, when you allow this thought to digest you will feel a movement within you, which is letting you know you have attuned to this energy of your Spirit or Inner Consciousness, or the God force within you, whatever word you choose to use is up to you, you will only know in how you feel when you use the word.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
http://www.suzannemassee782038939.wordpress.com
https://www.audible.com.au/search?searchAuthor=Suzanne+Massee&;ref
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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