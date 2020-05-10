Amazing Dispensational Truth

A concept that has been around for many years called Dispensationalism has run down a line of Bible Believers. Who would be referred to a bible believer? Someone who was closet to the word of God at that time period , who stood strong for the Word of God. One example will be Martin Luther King, though ex catholic, stood strong for the word of God revealing the corruption of the Roman Catholic Organization. However, does not mean Martin still had all the right doctrines, but at that time period he did have the closet to the word of God. As time went by dispensationalism grew, Darby, Scofield, Larkins, Dr.Peter S Ruckman etc. Uncovering more truth from the bible and one being the amazing dispensationalism of rightly dividing the Bible. We are KJV only.