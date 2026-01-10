BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Winter Gardening in Cold Kamakura, Japan ❄️ + Simple Sardine Dish
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 10th. Well, I’m off to a good start here in this first month of 2026. The plants in the grow room are doing well this winter: there’s blushing on the peppers…and the other indoor plants are doing well. The plants outdoors are doing well: the radishes are coming along slowly in the cold weather, as is the broccoli. In the kitchen I made a simple but tasty sardine dish with tomatoes, onions, olives and capers. And I’m also getting supplies ready for spring: I’m going to use an auto-timed watering system this year in the new garden. Our overnight lows have been getting down to freezing, but so far it’s been a good start for a new growing season.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Timestamps:

00:00Opening

00:54Unexpected Sleet

02:09Humidifying the Grow Room, Blushing Peppers

04:00Nasturtium’s demise

05:24Tending outdoor plants

07:26Radishes, Garlic, Jalapeños, Lemon trees & Broccoli look good

09:20Planning South Garden space

10:05Planning North Garden space

10:50Simple Sardine Dish

14:24Haru’s Play Time

14:47Grow Room prepping for Spring

16:01Auto-watering plans

16:22Organizing supplies

18:51Sorting old seeds

20:02Early Cherry Blossoms

20:15Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

