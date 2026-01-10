Winter Gardening in Cold Kamakura, Japan ❄️ + Simple Sardine Dish

Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 10th. Well, I’m off to a good start here in this first month of 2026. The plants in the grow room are doing well this winter: there’s blushing on the peppers…and the other indoor plants are doing well. The plants outdoors are doing well: the radishes are coming along slowly in the cold weather, as is the broccoli. In the kitchen I made a simple but tasty sardine dish with tomatoes, onions, olives and capers. And I’m also getting supplies ready for spring: I’m going to use an auto-timed watering system this year in the new garden. Our overnight lows have been getting down to freezing, but so far it’s been a good start for a new growing season.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll