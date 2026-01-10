Winter Gardening in Cold Kamakura, Japan ❄️ + Simple Sardine Dish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura Japan, on this Saturday, January 10th. Well, I’m off to a good start here in this first month of 2026. The plants in the grow room are doing well this winter: there’s blushing on the peppers…and the other indoor plants are doing well. The plants outdoors are doing well: the radishes are coming along slowly in the cold weather, as is the broccoli. In the kitchen I made a simple but tasty sardine dish with tomatoes, onions, olives and capers. And I’m also getting supplies ready for spring: I’m going to use an auto-timed watering system this year in the new garden. Our overnight lows have been getting down to freezing, but so far it’s been a good start for a new growing season.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Opening
00:54Unexpected Sleet
02:09Humidifying the Grow Room, Blushing Peppers
04:00Nasturtium’s demise
05:24Tending outdoor plants
07:26Radishes, Garlic, Jalapeños, Lemon trees & Broccoli look good
09:20Planning South Garden space
10:05Planning North Garden space
10:50Simple Sardine Dish
14:24Haru’s Play Time
14:47Grow Room prepping for Spring
16:01Auto-watering plans
16:22Organizing supplies
18:51Sorting old seeds
20:02Early Cherry Blossoms
20:15Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!