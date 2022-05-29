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FAUCI'S WARNING ABOUT THE SMALLPOX
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63 views • May 29, 2022
Listen to Anthony Fauci talk about the combined smallpox and monkey pox vaccine, its effects, and why EMTs refused it.
This video has been edited by the original poster, and I am unable to find the original source. I cannot guarantee whether the editing has altered the context of the message.
[1] Smallpox vaccines: The Risks and Benefits [scientific review paper] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4598063/
[2] Additional information about the adverse effects of the smallpox jab on military personnel: https://californiahealthline.org/morning-breakout/smallpox-vaccine-side-effects-should-include-heart-inflammation/
[3] Additional information about the effects of small pox jabs on public health workers: https://rupreparing.com/news/2022/5/28/smallpox-shots-caused-unexpected-side-effects-in-cdc-study
This video has been edited by the original poster, and I am unable to find the original source. I cannot guarantee whether the editing has altered the context of the message.
[1] Smallpox vaccines: The Risks and Benefits [scientific review paper] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4598063/
[2] Additional information about the adverse effects of the smallpox jab on military personnel: https://californiahealthline.org/morning-breakout/smallpox-vaccine-side-effects-should-include-heart-inflammation/
[3] Additional information about the effects of small pox jabs on public health workers: https://rupreparing.com/news/2022/5/28/smallpox-shots-caused-unexpected-side-effects-in-cdc-study
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