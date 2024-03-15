Create New Account
Jesse Watters questions Biden's plan for Haiti; he has a call into the CIA but hasnt heard back.
Haiti is on the brink of collapse. The jails have been emptied, bloodthirsty gangs patrol the streets and the now-resigned Prime Minister fled for his life to Puerto Rico. We spent $6 billion in Haiti – what happened? All Primetime can find is a "gender inclusive" police force... that the gangs ran out of town.

jesse wattershaitibarbequegovernment overthownbiden sends aid

