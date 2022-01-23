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Canadian Journalist Exposes What Life is Like Under Trudeau's Medical Dictatorship
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232 views • January 23, 2022
Ezra Levant of https://www.rebelnews.com/ joins guest host Owen Shroyer to break down what life in Canada is like under Justin Trudeau's Medical Dictatorship.
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