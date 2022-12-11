Lucifer is the great copycat. The Bible Says to fear him that can kill you and steal your soul. That is God. The real reason for the poke is to steal your soul. Are we seeing so called truther drama on what is killing people with the poke. The real question is why the poke that is beyond the genocide? Its a Mind Control Tech system to steal your soul. Get saved. Think Big Picture. Let no man deceive you from the truth movement built up big and fast. The beast tech infrastructure being built is all about a slave controlled race, that will allow Lucifer to be omnipresent. It is beyond killing you.





https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/snake-slim-robot-is-this-black-goo-that-is-lucifers-blood-placing-you-into-the-internet-of-things-fdr-109/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/can-tech-delete-add-see-your-memory-thoughts-brain-interface-technology-that-can-add-change-delete-and-control-you-dreadds/





https://sjwellfire.com/news/is-there-a-nano-tech-sleep-kill-cell-in-you-activated-by-a-frequency-fdr-147/





https://sjwellfire.com/news/divide-and-control-operation-crimson-mist-plus-carbon-tax-on-livestock-fdr-141/





https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/are-the-10-kingdoms-in-the-book-of-revelation-tech-mega-companies/

































What is the Big Picture of the POKE missed by So Called Truthers?