Russian Airstrike On Avdeevka Slaughters Polish Mercenaries (18+)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇦 The result of a Russian Air Force strike on a "Ukrainian" fortified position in Avdeevka.
"Ukrainian" because if you look closely you'll see some interesting patches in the rubble.
cough Georgian Legion And Polish Mercs cough
Mirrored - December1991