BRICS May Kill the Dollar Now
High Hopes
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


Nov 10, 2023


The Elite are planning to create a Global Financial Crisis the likes of which the world has never seen. "Out of the Ashes of this financial crisis will rise the phoenix of a New International Economic Order". If they can cancel your bank balance with a single keystroke, then you have no freedom. You are a slave to the system and completely beholden to the Elite!

00:00 - Elite Planning Global Financial Crash

06:27 - Global Government

10:34 - "Ordo Ab Chao"

14:57 - The Beast

18:39 - Social Control

23:53 - Very Bad News about Digital ID's

25:48 - Digital Yuan used for Oil Deal

27:38 - Joseph's Kitchen

29:54 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3uu6g2-brics-may-kill-the-dollar-now-11102023.html

slaveeliteprophecydollarthe beastbricssocial controlglobal governmentordo ab chaoprophecy clubglobal financial crisisdigital idsstan johnsonno freedomdigital yuanoil dealinternational economic ordercancel your bank balance

