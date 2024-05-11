🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Czech MLRS RM-70 Vampire, after shelling Belgorod, tried to hide in the forest, where it was destroyed by an Iskander OTRK missile. The spontaneous launch of a rocket after hitting the installation is clearly visible.

Source @Intel Slava Z





