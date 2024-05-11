Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Czech MLRS RM-70 Vampire, after shelling Belgorod, tried to hide in the forest, where it was destroyed by an Iskander OTRK missile
channel image
The Prisoner
9102 Subscribers
Shop now
211 views
Published 15 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Czech MLRS RM-70 Vampire, after shelling Belgorod, tried to hide in the forest, where it was destroyed by an Iskander OTRK missile. The spontaneous launch of a rocket after hitting the installation is clearly visible.

Source @Intel Slava Z


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iskander otrk missileczech mlrsrm-70 vampire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket