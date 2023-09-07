The path less travelled along the Swan-Avon, at Viveash, Western Australia MVI_4363-5merged

I walked further along the bank of the
Swan-Avon River at Viveash, at the end of the John George Walk trail, a haunt
popular with lone fishermen, lovers, and meditators escaping the hustle and
bustle. There are always surprises and delights that nature presents to me.
