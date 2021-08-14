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IBM RFID Commercial-The Future Supermarket
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36 views • August 14, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzFhBGKU6HA
This is how you will be shopping in the near future if you take the jab and the Mark of the Beast. Of course you will benefit of the 24/7 surveillance by the AI.
This is how you will be shopping in the near future if you take the jab and the Mark of the Beast. Of course you will benefit of the 24/7 surveillance by the AI.
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