Getting Ready for Winter! ❄️🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the official start of winter just two weeks away I thought it was time to clean up the garden, and start making some soul-warming foods in the kitchen. I made a cabbage roll soup and banana-walnut-raisin muffins. 🤤
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll