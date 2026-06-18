The Change

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We are in a period of profound change that will effect everyone. Some know what to expect, or believe they do, most haven't got a clue and will be shocked and have difficulty grasping the hidden reality that has been deliberately denied them. So much to learn ... pray for strength and understanding ...