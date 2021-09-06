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Overland Journal Ep. 10: The SCARIEST/BEST trail In OURAY CO. "POUGHKEEPSIE GULCH" PT. 1 #RFB
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130 views • September 06, 2021
WATCH ALL 10 EPISODES HERE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
@00:00 START
@01:27 INTRO
@02:24 SKIP INTRO
@04:11 RED TRAIL(DIFFICULT)
@04:53 THE TRAIL IN
@06:04 THE HISTORY OF THE GULCH
@10:44 WHAT WOULD DO WITHOUT MINES
@14:55 THE GULCH TRAIL
@19:09 THE TRAILHEAD
@21:15 THE ABANDONED MINE
@24:37 HIDDEN WATERFALL
@27:40 THE TRAIL GETS ANGRY
@28:45 BOULDER CRAWLING
@30:50 THE ROCK MILE
@32:31 THE CLIMBING BEGINS
@34:27 GUIDING A GROUP OF CRUISERS
@39:47 LAKE COMO
@43:14 CALIFORNIA PASS
#OURAYCOLORAOD
#BESTTRAILSINOURAY
#JAILBREAKOVERLANDER
#OVERLANDJOURNAL
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
@00:00 START
@01:27 INTRO
@02:24 SKIP INTRO
@04:11 RED TRAIL(DIFFICULT)
@04:53 THE TRAIL IN
@06:04 THE HISTORY OF THE GULCH
@10:44 WHAT WOULD DO WITHOUT MINES
@14:55 THE GULCH TRAIL
@19:09 THE TRAILHEAD
@21:15 THE ABANDONED MINE
@24:37 HIDDEN WATERFALL
@27:40 THE TRAIL GETS ANGRY
@28:45 BOULDER CRAWLING
@30:50 THE ROCK MILE
@32:31 THE CLIMBING BEGINS
@34:27 GUIDING A GROUP OF CRUISERS
@39:47 LAKE COMO
@43:14 CALIFORNIA PASS
#OURAYCOLORAOD
#BESTTRAILSINOURAY
#JAILBREAKOVERLANDER
#OVERLANDJOURNAL
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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