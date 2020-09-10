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NYC Cowers Again as 9/11 Anniversary Approaches - #NewWorldNextWeek
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21 views • September 10, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Allegiant Stadium In Vegas to Be America’s First Pro Sports Venue to Open Cashless
https://bit.ly/32clS2C
Wikipedia: Personal Seat License
https://bit.ly/3hcRE3D
Story #2: High-Flying Drone Drops Bags Of Cannabis Over Tel Aviv
https://bit.ly/3kfwhAT
Video: Slaughterbots
https://bit.ly/3hjIaDM
Story #3: Rebuilt After 9/11, World Trade Center Threatened Anew By Coronavirus
https://reut.rs/3ijwHFM
New Yorkers Flee NYC “In Droves"
https://bit.ly/3ijwBOq
“9/11 Didn’t End On 9/11” – Lawyer Says First Responders Falling Victim to COVID-19
https://bit.ly/2GMiCmh
“Has Anyone Here Watched Robocops?”
https://bit.ly/3ifFBnJ
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Allegiant Stadium In Vegas to Be America’s First Pro Sports Venue to Open Cashless
https://bit.ly/32clS2C
Wikipedia: Personal Seat License
https://bit.ly/3hcRE3D
Story #2: High-Flying Drone Drops Bags Of Cannabis Over Tel Aviv
https://bit.ly/3kfwhAT
Video: Slaughterbots
https://bit.ly/3hjIaDM
Story #3: Rebuilt After 9/11, World Trade Center Threatened Anew By Coronavirus
https://reut.rs/3ijwHFM
New Yorkers Flee NYC “In Droves"
https://bit.ly/3ijwBOq
“9/11 Didn’t End On 9/11” – Lawyer Says First Responders Falling Victim to COVID-19
https://bit.ly/2GMiCmh
“Has Anyone Here Watched Robocops?”
https://bit.ly/3ifFBnJ
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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