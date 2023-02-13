Mirror. Source

American Heart Association Article on the COVid -19 VAXXines That Cause Myocarditis Injury & Death https://rumble.com/v27mimq-directed-evolution-with-the-kill-shot-that-causes-myocarditits.html





Quote: "A NEW PEER-REVIEWED STUDY in CIRCULATION JOURNAL - Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis The authors of this new peer-reviewed study claim that the mean serum level of free spike protein in the patients with myocarditis was 34pg/ml. (There was less in the non-affected patients, but there was still a 70 kg or 154 lb. male. The molecular weight of a spike protein monomer is 141kDa. That's 2.34 e-9 grams. So 34picograms/ml x 3000ml is a total of 102ng (102e-9) of spike protein. Divide by 2.34e-9 (exagrams) and this gives you... 435,897,435,897 molecules of foreign genetic matter swimming around in the vascular fluids polluting the internal fluid environment and damaging cell membranes creating even more spike protein. This amount of spike protein circulating in the blood a young adult is not survivable. THIS DEATH SHOT IS AND WILL BE KILLING OUR CHILDREN, OUR YOUNG ADULTS, OUR ADULTS, OUR ATHLETES and OUR ELDERLY! The scientific peer-reviewed study showed, beyond a shadow-of-doubt, that the COVID "VAXXXine" is causing myocarditis, with elevated Troponin-T, an acidic waste product or enzyme from heart muscle degeneration that leaves permanent heart damage! Here are two links to learn more and how to protect your organs, glands, tissues, including your heart, liver, lungs, brain and reproductive organs. 1. https://redemperorcbd.com/product/live-dried-blood-analysis-basic-advance-home-test/?ref=youngblood 2. https://redemperorcbd.com/product-category/cbd-oil-tinctures/?ref=youngblood The following links will take you to the peer reviewed article for CBDA and CBGA and the protection you need against the VAXXXed Spike Protein from foreign animal and human sources. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jnatprod.1c00946 The link below will take you to the Peer-Reviewed article of the American Heart Association peer-reviewed article in Circulation - Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis According to the American Heart Association over 50 percent vaxxed will die within the next 5 years! The link below is to the Peer Reviewed article of the American Heart Association article. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/reader/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025 To learn more about the work, research and peer-reviewed publications of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog To read Dr. Robert O. Young's article, "Directed Evolution From the Kill Shot That Causes Myocarditis Injury & Death" click on the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/directed-evolution-from-the-kill-shot-that-causes-myocarditis-injury-death To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.givesendgo.com/research "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny

