© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Participate in Homeschool Research!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • March 11, 2021
There are numerous benefits of participating in a homeschool research study. The data that is collected will give greater credibility to the success rates of homeschool graduates and current homeschool students. Beyond that, these results give greater reason for legislators to protect homeschooling freedoms. Bob Jones University Press, NHERI, and CHEA of California are partnering with FPM to provide confidential data with quick results! To find out how you can participate in this important research study, visit http://www.cheaofca.org/testing/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.