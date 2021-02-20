Matthew 9:9-13 “True Church or Social Church? That Is the Question!”

So last week we covered how Jesus is still revealing Himself to His disciples and how He is more than we can possibly understand or conceive in our finite minds. He is always one step ahead of those who try to entrap Him and He knows all the thoughts of men, so you can’t trick Him or surprise Him.

John 2:23-25

23 Now when He was in Jerusalem at the Passover, during the feast, many believed in His name when they saw the signs which He did. 24 But Jesus did not commit Himself to them, because He knew all men, 25 and had no need that anyone should testify of man, for He knew what was in man.

This week we continue in Matthew chapter 9 and we see Jesus calling the tax collector and then going into His home to eat with him and others that the Jewish leaders deemed sinners and lowlifes.