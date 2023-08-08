In a Few Months Perry Stone

Perry Stone





August 8, 2023





Things are going to shift in a few months. Be prepared for coming changes!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy





Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKafeys4o_8