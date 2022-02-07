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Q: Information Warfare! Welcome To The Digital Battlefield! Learn To Fight! Together We Win!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:


The Q Plan From A to Z! It's Bigger Than You Can Imagine! The Silent War Continues... Welcome To The Great Awakening!


https://rumble.com/vu8hx8-the-plan-is-bigger-than-you-can-imagine-the-silent-war-continues...-welcome.html



Trump's TRUTH Social [The End] of The Lying FAKE NEWS Media! They Are The Propaganda Arm Of The [D] Party!


https://rumble.com/vu2n3e-trumps-truth-social-the-end-of-the-lying-fake-news-media-the-propaganda-arm.html



Q: You're Watching A Scripted Movie & You're Going To LOVE The Way This Movie Ends!


https://rumble.com/vttyv3-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-and-youre-going-to-love-the-way-this-movie-.html


God Is Working Through Q+ Trump & Our Military To Save Our Nation & Our Children! Spoiler Alert: God Wins!

https://rumble.com/vtgtps-god-is-working-thru-trump-and-our-military-to-save-our-nation-and-our-child.html



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trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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