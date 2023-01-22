Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lost Art Of Benevolence
8 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

This week, we continue our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus-believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world. 

Our message for this week looks at Romans chapter 12, verse 13, where we will talk about the lost art of benevolence.

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969. 

Keywords
godchristjesuschurchstudyromenew covenantapostle paulbody of christrick wilesmodern worldancient citygospel of jesus christdoc burkhartnew zion assemblynew zionbenevolencejourney through romansserving the lordbelieving discipleslost art

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket