Birx admits she lied

Dr. Deborah Birx
"I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines ... Claims vaccines protect against severe disease and hospitalized"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.