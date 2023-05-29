The Secret Society Infiltration Model for Networking 🇭🇷 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

Networking: now that’s a word with a not-stellar connotation. I don’t blame you for being not interested in networking, but it really is one of the secrets to success and happiness.The fundamental lifehack to networking more effectively is to focus your networking efforts on those who are within groups that you have a high affinity with.
Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/1356-secret-society-networking-model
From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
Order 🛒 Book
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed
Download ⏬ Sample chapters
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.