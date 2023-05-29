Create New Account
The Secret Society Infiltration Model for Networking 🇭🇷 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
Networking: now that’s a word with a not-stellar connotation. I don’t blame you for being not interested in networking, but it really is one of the secrets to success and happiness.The fundamental lifehack to networking more effectively is to focus your networking efforts on those who are within groups that you have a high affinity with.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/1356-secret-society-networking-model

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

