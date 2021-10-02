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President Trump BLASTS 'Fake MSM' For Not Covering Project Veritas [01.10.2021]
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160 views • October 02, 2021
Note: Another Psyop? - #CovidVaxExposed Series
71,929 views Oct 1, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.23M subscribers
https://youtu.be/-FtGzhZHa6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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71,929 views Oct 1, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.23M subscribers
https://youtu.be/-FtGzhZHa6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/E...
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
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