TWO GREAT DOCUMENTARIES, about today's headlines from 50 years ago. THE KGB CONNECTION (1982) AND ANARCHY USA (1966)
The Truth is Now Report Daily
Published 17 hours ago

Please watch these two great films that give you the fact. dates, Times and Quote of the people that where there on the ground. The events and causation that lead and give a prediction to the very events we are seeing replayed today in the street of the USA and the Western world. The links are below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZuHcPnni14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2wk6svKExk&t=4182s


