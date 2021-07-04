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This Quantum Life #107 - Allowing The Chaos
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Thus, by becoming a field of allowance and compassion, we de-polarize the energies as they wash up on our shores. The polarized waves of energies dissipate in the field, much like stormy ocean waves inundating a shoreline and quickly subsiding.Thi
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