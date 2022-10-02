ZEROTIME New Aussie Legislation to Force Quarantine & Vaccinations, Optus Cyber Attack & WWIII

Maria Zeee





September 28, 2022





This week we cover an extreme new legislation introduced in WA which allows for unspecified "officers" to break into your home without a warrant, force people into a quarantine facility of their choosing, and keep people there indefinitely, forcing them to submit to a medical procedure.





We also discussed the alleged Optus Hack, Scott Morrison's secret meetings and the very real threat of World War III.





ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:





https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lu7eg-zerotime-new-aussie-legislation-to-force-quarantine-and-vaccinations-optus-.html



