NOW (( THEY )) Are Visible, AND ( THEY ) Hate Truth, Morality, Or Anyone that is NOT THEM - BlueBood
It's Time To Wake UP
Published a day ago

"The Word 454. anoia ►

Strong's Concordance

anoia: folly, foolishness

Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ

Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine

Transliteration: anoia

Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah)

Definition: folly, foolishness

Usage: folly, madness, foolishness.

HELPS Word-studies

Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183).


Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include:

mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced."

(Pasted from Jonathan's original description)


************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

